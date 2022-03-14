After all, why is so little known about sex in space?

As humanity moves closer to more affordable space travel, a group of Canadian scientists has proposed developing a “sexology of space”. The topic is a thorny one, since off-Earth sex is taboo in aerospace agencies.

The group, led by Simon Dubé, a researcher at Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, published a paper late last year called “The Case for Space Sexology”. in free translation).

In the proposal, the scientists argue that “while space science may take us into outer space, it will be human relationships that will determine whether we flourish as a space-occupying civilization.”

The thesis also argues that life in space habitats can impact astronauts’ reproductive and sexual functions, restrict privacy, impose new abstinence and intimate hygiene protocols, in addition to increasing the risks of interpersonal conflicts. Despite this, they say that little attention is being directed to the sexual issue in space.

Hence the proposal for the development of a new field of study, the so-called sexology of space. “To move forward, organizations in the field must stop avoiding sexual topics and fully recognize the importance of love, sex and intimate relationships in human life,” the scientists wrote in a joint text published in September 2021 in the online journal. scientific “The Conversation”.

As they are from Canada, the researchers propose that the country’s space agency, the CSA, be a pioneer in the development of the theme, so that, like in Star Trek, they can “go boldly where no man has gone before”.

Taboo

The subject is a controversial topic at NASA, the US space agency, for a few reasons. One of them is that the agency considers that sexual activity in space can disturb the harmony of the crew and, therefore, cause problems in the accomplishment of the missions.

In addition, as a public agency that is financed by state funds, there is pressure from Conservative parliamentarians for funds not to be invested in this type of study.

“No research has ever explored intimate relationships, nor the human experience of sexual functions and well-being, whether in space or on space analogues, nor the way this can affect crew performance,” Dubé said in an interview with the website. American Mic.

Asked by the Mic, NASA said it was open to this type of research, “in case the need arises for a more in-depth study of reproductive health in space”.

Lack of knowledge

One of the most curious issues raised by Canadian scientists is that, since space exploration began, there have been studies on how it affects virtually all human functions, such as blood flow, muscle and skeletal strength, and even the balance of hormones. On the reproductive system, however, information is scarce.

However, since the Soviet Union launched the Mir station into space in the 1980s, which allowed astronauts to stay in space for months, the need to talk about sex in space has increased. At the time, the international press was questioning whether there was sex in space and whether it was different from the sex practiced on Earth.

NASA records having done reproductive experiments with flies, amphibians, birds and rodents. In 2018, however, scientists Alex Layendecker and Shawna Pandya reviewed the data from these experiments and, in a paper on reproduction in space, said that “there is not enough information to conclude whether reproductive processes can occur successfully in space.” Furthermore, they pointed to the fact that data from animal models may not apply to humans.