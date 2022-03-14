After missile almost hits Poland, 30,000 NATO troops gather in Norway

Major military exercises involving 30,000 soldiers from NATO and associated countries began on Monday in Norway, in a context of crisis between Western countries and Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

According to NATO, the exercise was already planned, but comes a day after a missile almost hits Poland. The maneuver called “Cold Response 2022” seeks to test Norway’s ability to receive external reinforcements in the event of aggression from another country, in the context of Article 5 of the Atlantic Alliance, which obliges its members to protect the entire territory that it is part of. of the group.

“It’s a defensive exercise,” said the head of the Norwegian operations command, General Yngve Odlo, at the head of the maneuvers. “It is not a military operation with an offensive purpose,” he insisted on TV2.

Organized every two years, these sea, air and land maneuvers are carried out over large areas of Norwegian territory, including beyond the Arctic Circle.

Russia rejected the proposal to send observers. “Strengthening NATO’s military capabilities near Russia’s borders does not contribute to strengthening the region’s security,” its embassy in Oslo said last week.

The Russians “deployed their follow-up capabilities in a totally legitimate way” of the maneuvers and “I really hope they respect the agreements in place,” General Odlo said.

Also on Monday, new negotiations will take place between representatives of Russia and Ukraine on the conflict.





