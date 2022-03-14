Airstrike hits Kiev; see moment

Security camera video shows the moment fragments of a Russian rocket hit a road in Kurenivka district of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital. The attack happened this morning.

In the image, shared on social media by journalist Guy Elster, it is possible to see a man walking when he is surprised by the attack, and retreats.

According to the AFP news agency, one person died in that attack and six were injured. The target would have been an Antonov aircraft production plant.

Another person died after a bombing hit a nine-story residential building in Kiev’s Obolon district this morning. The fire destroyed the third and fourth floor apartments.

According to the Ukrainian emergency service, six other people were injured in the incident, five of whom needed to be hospitalized. 15 people were rescued and 63 had to be evacuated.

Image: UOL Art

Attacks in Ukraine amid negotiations

The delegations of Russia and Ukraine started, this morning (Brasília time), a new meeting to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. Adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Mikhailo Podolyak, said in a message posted on his Twitter page that the talks are for “peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees”.

Despite the dialogues, new attacks were recorded across the country on Monday, including in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. A building was hit this morning, with death and injuries reported. The capital region will have a curfew between tonight and Tuesday morning.

For the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russia is in the process of “regrouping to resume the offensive towards Kiev”. The Russian government said today that it does not rule out taking “total control” of major Ukrainian cities.

19 days of invasion

The conflict in Ukraine reaches its 19th day, with the Ukrainian government making more corridors to evacuate people and send supplies to regions affected by the action of Russian forces. In areas dominated by separatists, such as Donetsk, there are also reports of attacks.

According to the UN (United Nations), Ukraine already has 2.8 million refugees.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, an airstrike hit a four-story residential building, according to the emergency service. So far, there is no information about injuries. Kharkiv is 480 kilometers east of Kiev and has been a constant target of attacks by Russian forces.