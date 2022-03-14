AMD Ryzen 5: see 7 processors to build your computer | Which one to buy?

AMD’s Ryzen 5 processors are ideal for building a cost-effective chip computer. The models compete with Intel’s Core i5 and can be an interesting alternative for both those who need a CPU for gaming and productivity. The components have a high number of cores and threads, in addition to allowing overclocking and in some cases offering an integrated GPU that promises more performance.

The Ryzen 5 2600 is the cheapest product on the list and offers frequencies between 3.4 and 3.9 GHz for around R$ 1,499. The Ryzen 5 5600G, on the other hand, features an integrated video solution for prices starting from R$1,769. Another option is the Ryzen 5 5600X, which promises to please demanding users for figures from R$2,340. Check below seven Ryzen 5 processors to buy in Brazil in 2022.

1 of 8 AMD Ryzen 5: list brings together models for prices ranging from R$1,499 to R$2,340 — Photo: Disclosure/AMD AMD Ryzen 5: list brings together models for prices ranging from R$1,499 to R$2,340 — Photo: Disclosure/AMD

The Ryzen 5 2600 is a model that promises performance at a low cost. The CPU has six cores and 12 threads, with frequencies between 3.4 and 3.9 GHz, with the possibility of overclocking. Interested consumers need to pay around R$ 1,499 to acquire the processor.

The chip that is manufactured in 12 nanometers also has a cache of 16 MB (L3), TDP of 65 W and is sold with the brand’s Wraith Stealth cooler. The AMD Ryzen 5 2600 is an option that can deliver good gaming performance for its high clock rate and also for productivity.

Pros: good number of cores and threads, unlocked and comes with cooler

good number of cores and threads, unlocked and comes with cooler Cons: does not have integrated video

2 of 8 AMD Ryzen 5 2600 promises performance at a low cost — Photo: Handout/AMD AMD Ryzen 5 2600 promises performance at a low cost — Photo: Disclosure / AMD

The AMD Ryzen 5 1600 was released in 2017, but it is still a very popular processor among gamers looking for a more affordable solution. The model is another one with six cores and 12 threads, unlocked and clocked between 3.2 and 3.6 GHz. The CPU is found on Amazon for prices starting at R$ 1,699.

It can be a good option for entry-level computers and can also suit those looking for an intermediate solution. Being from the first generation, it doesn’t bring all the features present in the newer models, such as integrated video, but it’s still a valid option for those who can’t or don’t want to invest a lot in a new CPU.

Pros: good performance and unlocked

good performance and unlocked Cons: no integrated video and relatively old

3 of 8 Ryzen 5 1600 still delivers good performance despite having a certain time on the market — Photo: Disclosure/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 still delivers good performance despite having a certain time on the market — Photo: Disclosure/AMD

The Ryzen 5 3600 is yet another processor that catches the attention of gamers. AMD’s hexa-core CPU is yet another interesting alternative for those looking for a chip for heavier tasks. With 12 threads and clock of up to 4.2 GHz, the processor that is also unlocked, promises to deliver performance and allows modifications in frequencies. The product is sold on Amazon for figures starting from R$ 1,720.

Like most models, AMD’s Ryzen 5 3600 doesn’t have an integrated video solution, but it’s another processor to be sold with the Wraith cooler, which should be able to provide the cooling the CPU needs even during extreme use.

Pros: good specs and unlocked

good specs and unlocked Cons: no integrated video

4 of 8 Ryzen 5 3600 has six cores and can reach 4.2 GHz — Photo: Disclosure / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 has six cores and can reach 4.2 GHz — Photo: Disclosure / AMD

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is a processor launched in April 2021 that features an AMD Radeon integrated video solution with seven cores and a graphics frequency of up to 1,900 MHz. The CPU can be interesting for those who do not intend to invest in a dedicated graphics card. The component is sold at prices starting from R$ 1,769.

The processor is a hexa-core with 12 threads that can deliver frequencies between 3.9 and 4.4 GHz, which also makes the model a solution that can meet gamers. The chip is still unlocked and even with just integrated video it should already be able to run some games in HD resolution.

Pros: six cores and 12 threads, unlocked and integrated video

six cores and 12 threads, unlocked and integrated video Cons: GPU could have more cores

5 of 8 Ryzen 5 5600G is a hexa-core with integrated graphics — Photo: Disclosure / AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is a hexa-core with integrated graphics — Photo: Disclosure / AMD

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600X is a high-performance processor. The CPU is suitable for users who seek maximum performance and are willing to invest more to have a high clock rate. The component has six cores and 12 threads with frequencies between 3.8 and 4.4 GHz, being another model with overclock support. It is possible to purchase the piece for about R$ 2,069.

Like other high-performance solutions, the model does not have integrated video, which is common in its segment, but it should require an additional investment in a GPU. The processor that has a TDP of 95 W is also marketed with the AMD cooler.

Pros: high clock, good number of cores and threads

high clock, good number of cores and threads Cons: high price

6 of 8 Ryzen 5 3600X is an unlocked processor for overclocking — Photo: Handout/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X is an unlocked processor for overclocking — Photo: Disclosure / AMD

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT is yet another option for those who need performance for games or heavy software. The processor has six cores and 12 threads. In addition, it brings frequencies that can reach 4.5 GHz natively, with the possibility of overclocking. It is found on Amazon for prices starting at R$ 2,169.

Because it was released in 2020, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT has a newer manufacturing process, at 7 nanometers, which can make the 95W model more efficient and compatible with modern features. Like other high-end processors, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT does not have an integrated video solution, but it does have a cooler in the box.

Pros: newest, promise of good performance and unlocked

newest, promise of good performance and unlocked Cons: high cost and no integrated video

7 of 8 Ryzen 5 3600XT comes with the Wraith Cooler — Photo: Disclosure / AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT comes with the Cooler Wraith — Photo: Disclosure / AMD

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is another processor that can please demanding users. It is yet another unlocked option that promises to deliver performance with its six cores and 12 threads. The clock is between 3.7 and 4.6 GHz, which can yield advanced performance for both work and games. The CPU is sold for values ​​from R$ 2,340.

Launched in 2020, the processor developed in 7 nanometers promises to be more efficient, as it has a TDP of 65 W. The component is still offered with a Wraith cooler and, like other high-performance chips, it does not have integrated video.

Pros: good specs, unlocked and high clock

good specs, unlocked and high clock Cons: no integrated video and high price

8 of 8 Ryzen 5 5600X has a high clock and promises high performance — Photo: Disclosure / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X has a high clock and promises high performance — Photo: Disclosure / AMD

