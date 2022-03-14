Are you surprised by the health benefits of oregano tea?

Oregano is one of the most famous spices used by world cuisine, especially Italian. After all, pizza without it doesn’t look like pizza, right? Jokes aside, know that oregano is an amazing ingredient and can be used as a tea. Check out the benefits of oregano tea for your body.

Benefits of oregano tea for the human body:

1 – Helps strengthen the immune system

Oregano tea helps immensely in strengthening the immune system of the human body. It is rich in vitamins A and C, in addition to having a high concentration of antioxidants. After consuming oregano tea for a long time, the body tends to become more resistant against colds and flu.

2 – Improves digestion process

Oregano tea helps a lot in the digestion process. By having a high concentration of dietary fibers, the gastrointestinal flow is facilitated. Therefore, it helps relieve abdominal pain from constipation, for example.

3 – Improves skin and hair

The presence of vitamin A and vitamin C helps immensely in the health of hair and skin. Oregano’s antioxidants fight free radicals and help prevent premature aging.

4 – Reduces the effects of PMS

Oregano tea helps women go through the PMS process more smoothly. In fact, the liquid helps fight cramping pain and regulates the menstrual cycle.

5 – Lowers cholesterol

Oregano tea has vitamin K, calcium, iron and fiber. All of this together works to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels. Consequently, tea is also good for the heart.

In addition to all this, oregano tea still has antifungal, anti-inflammatory and bactericidal properties.

How to prepare oregano tea at home:

To make a great oregano tea you will need the following ingredients:

– 1 tablespoon of oregano leaves;

– 300 ml of water.

After separating the two items, bring the water to a boil and turn off once it bubbles. Add the oregano leaves and cover the pan, letting it rest for 10 minutes. Then just strain and serve.