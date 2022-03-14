ATR-72 plane passes straight to the end of the 1,988-meter-long runway

Images of moments right after the incident





A runway overrun incident was recorded this Saturday, March 12, at Jabalpur Airport, India, when an ATR-72 aircraft passed straight to the end of the runway (“runway overrun”) during landing.

According to The Aviation Herald, the plane involved was the ATR-72-600 registered under the registration VT-AIW and operated by the Indian company Alliance Air, when it was carrying out flight 9I-617 from Delhi to Jabalpur with 55 passengers and 5 crew. . Landing took place on runway 24 of the destination at around 13:13 local time (07:43Z).

Upon reaching the end of the runway, still without completely exhausting its speed, the pilots turned the aircraft to the left in the last available meters, trying to stop before the end of the pavement, but the ATR-72 still moved until it reached a gravel area around 70 meters after the threshold of the runway and 10 meters after the pavement.

In the red circle, the approximate position of the ATR-72 – Image: Google Earth





Jabalpur Airport (code VAJB) has an asphalt runway with thresholds 06 and 24 and is 1,988 meters long and 45 meters wide. Its elevation above sea level is 1,624 feet, or 495 meters.

The Air Terminal Meteorological Reports (METARs) at times close to the incident indicate that there was a crosswind of up to 7 knots (13 km/h), horizontal visibility of 5,000 meters, presence of dry fog (HZ) and no clouds below 5000 feet or within 10 kilometers (NSC):

METAR

VAJB 120800Z 32007KT 5000 HZ NSC 09/31 Q1014=

VAJB 120730Z 01007KT 5000 HZ NSC 09/30 Q1014=

According to The Indian Express, there were no injuries among all on board and passengers disembarked safely, said Arun Kumar, India’s Director General of Civil Aviation.

An airline spokesperson said:

“The Alliance Air aircraft left the runway by 10 meters. We appreciate that all passengers and crew on board the flight are safe. Our first priority was to evacuate passengers without compromising their safety.

While we follow established policies/procedures in accordance with regulatory authorities and have stringent checks in place – pre- and post-flight operations to ensure the complete safety of our passengers and crew – we regret the unfortunate incident.

We took strict note of the incident and the cabin crew were removed. A thorough investigation was launched. Its findings will be shared with regulatory authorities and we will ensure that all necessary corrective actions are implemented.”



