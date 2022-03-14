Bombings turn Irpin, outside Kiev, into a ghost town

Irpin was an affluent suburb of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, but most of its inhabitants fled Russian bombing and now the town has become a ghost town.

The streets are littered with rubble, the result of the Grad missiles that blew up both high-rise apartment buildings and modest wooden and brick bungalows.

Sometimes the empty streets are so silent that the sound of a woodpecker pecking at a tree can be heard over the distant cannons.

But at other times you hear the rumble of Grad missile batteries and the volleys of mortars fired nearby.

much more than Mykola Pustovit, a 69-year-old man, could handle. When he and his wife begin a long walk in search of relative safety in Kiev, he breaks down in tears.

The couple had hoped that the front would stay away from Irpin, “but now, after so much bombing, it’s unbearable.”

In fact, the front line hasn’t moved in days. According to calculations by Ukrainian soldiers at city checkpoints, between 20% and 30% of the district is in Russian hands.

The next suburb, Bucha, hundreds of meters further north, is already in the hands of the invading army.

Violence is never far away. As AFP reporters crossed a makeshift wooden bridge to Irpin in the early hours of Sunday, Ukrainian forces took the bodies of three comrades.

Later, a car carrying American journalists was shot at near a Ukrainian checkpoint, killing photographer Brent Renaud and wounding reporter Juan Arredondo.

After the incident, the mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, banned journalists from accessing the city, but before the restriction took effect, AFP was able to speak to some civilians who are unwilling to leave.

– “This one bites” –

This is the case of Iryna Morozova, who raises her hands, startled, in surrender when AFP journalists approach, as if they were pointing a gun at her.

His house is badly damaged and the neighbor was practically destroyed, apparently by the impact of a missile.

But this 54-year-old woman says she can’t leave because if she breaks, who’s going to feed her dogs?

She has the keys to a neighbor’s house, where three dogs now live under lock and key.

“This one bites, we locked him in the cage. When we found him, he was scared and trembling”, he says. The other dogs can go out into a garden and play happily with visitors.

“They sleep in the kitchen. They play during the day. How can I leave them?” asks Morozova.

The few remaining neighbors help each other and bring food to the elderly, but Iryna Morozova cares more about her pets.

“There’s nothing left here,” he says, standing in front of a dilapidated house. “Now we take in strays and feed them because people abandoned them and left.”

After years working as a train conductor in Duchamb, the capital of Tajikistan, 76-year-old Vera Tyskanova had moved to what until recently was a quiet street in a pleasant suburb.

But now, since the air raid in the early days of the war, which began last month, he has been without electricity and is comforted by feeding the neighborhood’s stray dogs.

“There’s water, but no electricity. There’s a chimney in the part of the house that isn’t ruined (…) I’m surviving,” he says, laughing.

On the other corner, his neighbor, Mykola Karpovych, 84, who was a tractor driver on farmland near the then-friendly Belarus border, is disconcerted.

“Where will I go? My legs and hands hurt,” he told AFP. “Go away? Where would I go? Go to Kiev? I’m not going anywhere. Whatever has to happen will happen. I’m too old.”