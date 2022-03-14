Brazil needs to incorporate drugs against covid-19 in SUS,

Brazil needs to incorporate into the Unified Health System (SUS) the cutting-edge medicines against covid-19 that are already adopted in the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States. Currently, the antivirals paxlovid, molnupiravir, remdesivir are available on the market for the treatment of covid-19 and only remdesivir, from Gilead Sciences, is authorized for emergency use by Anvisa. Even so, it is not distributed by the SUS.

For health doctor Gonzalo Vecina Neto, former president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the inclusion of these drugs against covid-19 for the general population is a measure that should be treated urgently.

“It is essential that these drugs are incorporated into the SUS. Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System) needs to manifest itself in favor of this. Medicines are not cheap and they would need to prioritize the population with comorbidities,” the doctor told Marilu Cabañas, in Current Brazil Newspaper. “The Brazilian government should build a strategic stock and operate the distribution of these medicines. We saw this in 2008, in the H1N1 epidemic with the distribution of Tamiflu. However, this requires a lot of management on the part of the federal government, which is rare in the current situation.”

Remedy against covid-19

On February 16, Anvisa received a request for emergency use of paxlovid. According to the agency, the analysis period is 30 days.

The pharmaceutical company MSD submitted a formal request in November to Anvisa, requesting temporary authorization for the emergency use of the drug molnupiravir. On the same day, the initial screening of the documentation presented by the company was carried out and the regulatory agency identified the absence of data necessary to proceed with the analysis.

Instead of accelerating the evaluation of treatments, the government is striving to maintain the so-called covid kit, composed of chloroquine, ivermectin and other proven ineffective drugs. This is what happened in January, when the government disapproved of the new guidelines for the SUS, which brought suggestions based on scientific evidence and vetoed the drugs defended by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).