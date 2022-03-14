Can diabetics eat? Find out how it affects your health

It is not news to anyone that diabetics need to make some dietary restrictions. However, there are many doubts about what you can and cannot eat on this restrictive diet. So, read on and see if diabetics can eat sweet potatoes!

Read more: Find out how your diet can prevent illnesses like depression

Can Diabetics Eat Sweet Potatoes?

Diabetic people can consume sweet potatoes as long as they do it with balance. According to experts, consuming sweet potatoes together with a “good protein” brings satiety and even balances the glycemic index of the diabetic patient.

However, it is worth remembering that those who have diabetes should avoid sugars in their daily lives in general. Be it candy, chocolate, white flour, bread or any ultra-processed food. Therefore, the ideal is always to prioritize natural foods, rich in fiber, such as fruits, whole grains, good fats, lean meats.

Health benefits of sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are rich in carbohydrates, fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, B vitamins and minerals, as well as being low in fat and an excellent source of antioxidants such as beta-carotene and anthocyanins. These antioxidants help protect cells against the effects of free radicals, thus preventing premature aging.

However, it is important to consume boiled sweet potato with the skin on, as it balances the health of your intestines, helps you in the prevention and control of diabetes, in addition to helping you gain muscle mass and lose weight. However, thanks to these benefits, it is natural to think that the consumption of this food does not have any contraindication and in fact it does not.

Because it is a low glycemic index food, it helps to reduce the speed at which the body absorbs sugar after meals. In this way, blood glucose spikes are avoided. However, it is worth mentioning that nothing in excess is good, so you should control sweet potato consumption. After all, potatoes are rich in carbohydrates and it is essential to consult a nutritionist when setting up your diet to maintain balance in meals.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.