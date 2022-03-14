Cell phone use in the workplace can lead to dismissal for just cause

Problem in the work environment of some companies, the cell phone is a reason for dismissal for just cause in several labor lawsuits that are being processed in the Brazilian Judiciary. Many of these dismissed workers try to seek support in lawsuits, since the issue is not regulated in the country, but the courts are giving the employers the right.

Justice understands that companies can create mechanisms to prohibit, or restrict, the use of cell phones for personal purposes during the workday. When the rule is not complied with, the employee can indeed be fired for just cause.

According to Valor, more than 47,000 cases are being processed in courts across Brazil. A bill came to pass in the National Congress and proposed a broader discussion on the regulation of the subject, but the PL was removed from the list.

In many of the cases in which the Labor Court analyzes cases of employees who were fired for using cell phones in the professional environment, the magistrates observe insubordination, indiscipline and non-compliance with rules.

In general, companies do not usually dismiss employees immediately and warn against excessive cell phone use during working hours. In these cases, it is worth paying attention to the company’s rules and, in the first warning, reduce private moments to avoid a dismissal that removes rights such as prior notice, 13th salary, FGTS fine and unemployment insurance.

