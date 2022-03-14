Check out 5 benefits of oatmeal for our health

You must have gotten tired of hearing that a healthy diet needs to have natural ingredients, such as grains and cereals. Within this category is oats, a cereal rich in fiber and that is good for the body in several aspects, from promoting good intestinal functioning to making life easier for those who want to lose weight.

Next, check out some benefits of oat consumption:

1. Regulates the intestine

If you have constipation, consuming fiber-rich products is an excellent solution. Oatmeal is a very fibrous ingredient, which makes it easier for your intestines to work and helps you do number two more often and without suffering.

Remember to consume plenty of water so that the fibers play their role properly.

2. It’s good for the skin

No wonder there are oat-based moisturizers and soaps. This cereal helps relieve skin irritation and itchiness thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Oatmeal baths are great for babies and children with foot-and-mouth disease, for example.

3. Collaborates with muscle mass gain

If you want to have more lean mass, add oatmeal to your recipes. This cereal is rich in protein also, which is necessary for those who do heavy muscle training.

In addition, oats are also an excellent source of energy, essential for muscle growth.

4. Assists in weight loss

If the goal is to lose weight, invest in fiber rich foods, as they provide the long-awaited feeling of satiety, helping you eat less and making hunger take time to return. But don’t overdo it, as oatmeal is not a low-calorie ingredient.

5. Lowers cholesterol levels

The merits, once again, are in the fibers. The beta glucan type has a specific action in reducing “bad” cholesterol, preventing the formation of fatty plaques in the arteries. So we can say that oatmeal is a powerful food when it comes to preventing heart disease.

We remind you that this text is informative and does not replace a medical consultation. For specific dietary guidance that meets your needs, visit a nutrition professional.