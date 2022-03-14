Check out the ideal exercises for those over 40

Everyone knows that the practice of physical exercises prevents the development of diseases, improves mental health and can even increase life expectancy.

However, we often don’t commit to a routine of physical activities, and with age coming, the price of a sedentary lifestyle can be very high. So, check out which ones are the best. Exercises for those over 45 and get back to moving daily.

Ideal physical exercises for those over 45

According to experts, the human being suffers loss of lean mass when the aging process begins. With this, weight training can be a fundamental exercise for the recovery of these muscles.

Therefore, even if you want to practice any other activity, you should not give up this exercise at the gym. That’s because no other practice will protect against injury and ensure lean mass like weight training.

Low impact cardiovascular exercises

For those who are slowly returning to movement, the ideal is to opt for cardio exercises that generate low impact for the muscles and joints. Therefore, stationary bike, walking on the treadmill or outdoors and water activities are the most suitable for this age group.

Exercises that promote core strengthening

The center of our body is called the core, and it is the area that connects the upper and lower parts. Therefore, it supports the spine, which is composed of the abdominal muscles, for example. In addition, strengthening this region helps protect the spine and its muscles play an essential role in the movement of the arms and legs.

In addition, they make the trunk firmer and have a greater development as a support point for limb movement. In other words, the strengthening of the core helps in a better performance of the body as a whole, which generates a better quality of life as we get older.