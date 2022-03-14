Chernobyl has repair work stalled

The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) said on Sunday (13) that repair work at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in northern Ukraine, was interrupted because of physical and psychological fatigue of employees. According to the agency, the professionals involved in the repair have been working for almost three weeks without interruption.

The interrupted work was repair and maintenance of equipment related to the safety of the plant, taken by the Russians in the first days of the war in Eastern Europe. Since the beginning of the conflict, 211 plant employees – including technicians and guards – have been unable to leave the site, the IAEA said.

Chernobyl was without external electrical power after the invasion of the Russian military. One of the two damaged transmission lines has been repaired, but the other remains under repair.

“This is a positive development as the Chornobyl nuclear power plant has had to rely on emergency diesel generators for several days,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. “However, I remain seriously concerned about safety at Chornobyl and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

The Chernobyl facility, situated in an exclusion zone, includes reactors that were dismantled after 1986, including number 4, covered by a huge sarcophagus, and radioactive waste dumps.

zaporizhzhia

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine also draws the attention of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe was taken over by the Russians on March 4, when there was a fire outside, which made the world fear a possible nuclear catastrophe.

Of the four external power lines of zaporizhzhiatwo are damaged.

Image: UOL Art

Eleven representatives of Rosatom, the Russian state-owned nuclear power company, are at the plant but do not interfere with the local operation, says the IAEA.

“We can’t waste any more time. The IAEA is ready to act immediately, based on our proposed framework that requires the agreement of the warring parties before it can be implemented. We can only provide assistance to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities after it has been signed. doing everything I can to make it happen very soon,” said gross.