China confines 17 million after recording record Covid-19 cases | World

Millions of citizens were put into confinement on Sunday (13) in China, after the country register the highest number of Covid-19 cases in two years . A total of 3,939 cases of coronavirus were recorded.

The “zero covid” policy, which the government has imposed since the beginning of the pandemic, causes fatigue among the population and there are doubts about its effectiveness.

Populations in several cities have been confined by outbreaks of the virus, the National Health Commission said.

Due to the outbreak, neighborhoods were isolated one by one in Shanghai, China’s most populous metropolis. Malls, restaurants and schools were closed.

In the Shenzhen region bordering Hong Kong, 17 million people were isolated after 66 cases were identified. Another 19 provinces are facing outbreaks of the omicron and delta variants of the coronavirus.

Yanji, a city of 700,000 on the North Korean border, has also been quarantined. And in the city of Jilin, residents of hundreds of neighborhoods have been partially confined, a city official announced on Sunday.

Jilin residents have completed six rounds of mass testing, officials said. As of Sunday, the city has reported more than 500 cases of the contagious variant omicron.

China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, has followed a strict “covid zero” policy with lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing when it finds new outbreaks.

However, the number of infections in a country of 1.4 billion people is small when compared to other nations.

“Emergency response mechanisms in some areas are not robust enough, there is not enough understanding of the characteristics of the omicron variant, and there have been misguided decisions,” said Zhang Yan, a health official for Jilin Province.

The mayor of Jilin and the head of the Changchun health commission were removed from their posts on Saturday, state media reported, a sign of the tough policy imposed by local authorities to combat the outbreaks.

So far, China has managed to keep coronavirus cases low thanks to draconian measures, but exhaustion increasingly affects the country.

Some officials are now advocating more lenient measures as economists warn of damage to the economy from the lockdowns.

“It’s the worst (lockdown) since 2020,” said a Shenzhen resident, who calls himself Zhang.

“Locks are very frequent, my friend woke up in the morning to find that her building had been cordoned off overnight without warning. Her boss had to send her a laptop,” she says.

Death rate in Hong Kong

Hong Kong currently has one of the highest death rates in the world from the virus, with the omicron hitting its largely older population still reluctant to be vaccinated.

Thousands of expats have also left the city, mainly due to school closures and severe restrictions that have reduced any gathering or movement to almost zero.

Faced with the increase in cases, the Chinese health authority announced on Friday that it would introduce the use of rapid antigen tests, which may indicate a form of relaxation of the Communist Party’s health policy.

Last week, a top Chinese scientist said the country should try to live with the virus, as other countries have done.

The government has not ruled out the possibility of resorting to strict lockdowns.

