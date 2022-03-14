China confines 17 million people in Shenzhen over Covid-19 outbreak

Shenzhen local government’s announcement of the measure came after the announcement of 66 new coronavirus cases; country recorded highest daily case record since 2020

The city of Shenzhen, a technological hub in southern Chinawent into confinement this Sunday, 13, after the announcement of 66 new cases of Covid-19. Chinese authorities have urged the 17 million residents of the city, which is home to tech giants Huawei and Tencent, to stay at home to control an outbreak of the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus. This Sunday, 13, mainland China recorded 3,939 new cases of the infection, its highest daily record since the first half of 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 115,466 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country, 103,600 have already recovered and 4,636 have died. .

China, the birthplace of the virus, followed a strict “zero covid” policy with confinements, travel restrictions and massive testing when outbreaks of infection were detected. The increase in contagions has led authorities to close schools in Shanghai and confine residents of cities in the northeast of the country, while 19 provinces face outbreaks of the Omicron and Delta variants of the coronavirus. In the city of Kirin, the inhabitants of hundreds of neighborhoods have been partially confined, announced on Sunday a municipal official. The city of Changchun, an industrial center of 9 million people, also decreed confinement on Friday, 11.