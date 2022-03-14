Covid outbreak leads to confinement of 17 million in Shenzhen city, China

China on Sunday recorded 3,939 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, the highest number in two years, the National Health Commission said. With the increase, the population of several cities was confined because of outbreaks related to the Ômicron variant. The information is from Agence France Presse (AFP).

The city of Shenzhen, a technological hub in the south of the country, went into confinement, after registering 66 new cases of coronavirus.

“It’s the worst quarantine since 2020. A friend woke up in the morning to find that her building had been cordoned off overnight without warning. Her boss had to send her a laptop,” a resident of Shenzhen, who identified himself as Zhang.

In addition to Shenzhen, schools in Shanghai have also been closed and residents of cities in the northeast of the country have been confined, where 19 provinces face outbreaks caused by the Omicron and Delta variant of the coronavirus. The country is the only one that currently maintains a zero Covid policy, which aims to completely eliminate all outbreaks that arise from the disease.

In Jilin, capital of the eponymous province in northeast China, residents of hundreds of neighborhoods were partially isolated. The smaller towns of Siping and Dunhua in the province were confined on Thursday and Friday, according to official announcements.

State media reported that the mayor of Jilin and the head of the Changchun Health Commission, also in the province, were removed from their posts on Saturday. Changchun, an industrial center of 9 million people, decreed confinement last Friday.

Earlier this month, on March 1, the city of Hunchun, on the border with Russia and North Korea, was also confined, officials said. The official Xinhua news agency reported that three hospitals were quickly built in that city to treat Covid-19 patients.

China, where the coronavirus was first identified, maintains a strict policy with lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing when outbreaks of infection are detected. The country has a much lower total number of cases and deaths than most nations, with 113,000 infections and just 4,600 deaths in more than two years of pandemic. More than 80% of its population are vaccinated.