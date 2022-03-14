Did you know that some skin conditions can affect your heart?

We Brazilians have to be very careful with our skin. We live in a tropical country, this means a lot of heat, a lot of humidity and a lot of torture for our skin in general. However, it is not uncommon to see people who totally neglect skinwhich can be very risky for health, even though the person does not always realize this until it is too late.

And care has to be redoubled when you know you may have skin problems hereditary, which can arise without you even realizing it. One common disease of this type is psoriasis, which is more dangerous than you might think, and now, after a study done, it turned out to be more dangerous than people ever imagined.

It turns out that this disease, which, as many know, is very popular here and affects more than 2 million Brazilians a year, can cause infections, stress and even cold.

Traditionally recognized for the irritation it causes on the skin with its eruptions, it is treated with ointments and medications in general. It can progress to psoriatic arthritis, causing a lot of pain, stiffness, and swelling in your joints, which must also be treated seriously.

But what if in addition to all this annoyance these diseases also cause heart problems? It sounds absurd, but unfortunately it’s true.

According to research published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, more than a thousand people who had psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis underwent an experiment that showed that these problems can directly impact not only the heart but also the blood vessels.

But how can this influence a person’s health?

Right off the bat we can say that this type of thing can cause strokes, mainly due to its influence on blood vessels, which should raise an alert in all people, since a stroke, in addition to being able to kill, can leave serious consequences, so must be taken seriously.

And, of course, this can also cause heart problems, which, in turn, can end up becoming a heart attack. The heart, despite being powerful, is a delicate organ that you must take care of very well, after all, the mortality rate of those who suffer a heart attack is high and that is why it is important to take all kinds of care to prevent this type of evil.

But what to do about it?

The most important thing to do in this case is to ensure that your psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis is being treated and under control, as it is a chronic and autoimmune problem, so it is very important that the person is always up to date with their exams. , to keep an eye on not only the two diseases themselves, but also to know how your heart is doing and the possible problems it may have.

With the information about your health up to date, just keep treating yourself.