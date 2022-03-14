Disease leaves a man’s tongue black and hairy; see what causes

Doctors at the Medical Trust Hospital in India reported a curious case of a 50-year-old patient who was left with a black tongue and the appearance of being covered in hair.

The case described in the scientific journal Jama Dermatology was diagnosed as being an advanced stage of the disease known as black and hairy tongue. This is a temporary condition caused by the overgrowth of bacteria inside the mouth.

Credit: FOTOKITA/istockA condition that leaves a black tongue is caused by the excessive proliferation of bacteria

Some of this microorganism can accumulate in the papillae, making the tongue rougher and with a very dark color, a result of the accumulation of thin and elongated fibers that look like hair. (See photo at end of post)

What causes the condition?

Some factors may favor this condition, such as the use of antibiotic drugs, smoking and excessive consumption of coffee. Contrary to what many people think, black and hairy tongue is not directly related to halitosis.

In the case of the man described in the study, he would have developed this condition three months after he suffered a stroke and started a pureed liquid diet. The patient was also using oral antiplatelet and antihypertensive drugs, which may have caused the problem.

According to the American Academy of Oral Medicine, 1.3% of adults experience the condition in their lifetime. In the case of the Indian patient, what drew attention was the advanced stage of the disease.

The doctors who took care of the case said that the patient’s caregivers were given guidance on proper cleaning measures, and the problem was resolved after 20 days.

The condition can be prevented with proper cleaning, using a toothbrush or even a tongue scraper. In addition, in some cases, it is recommended to give up smoking and reduce the consumption of certain foods, such as coffee, teas and sweets.