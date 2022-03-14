Find out what triggers make you sneeze and how it happens

Sneezing is a protective mechanism and actually serves to decongest and clear our nasal passages, ridding us of microscopic allergens and viruses. However, it is common for our body to react with sneezing in unusual circumstances. Knowing this, in this article we will explain what causes sneezing and what happens at that moment. See more!

What causes sneezing?

There are many reasons why we sneeze, but in general, when our nose is tickled, there is some foreign body trying to get into our sinuses. Check out the most common causes, according to the National Library of Medicine of the United States, for sneezing:

Environmental irritants such as smoke, perfumes and air pollution;

Allergies, caused by animal dander, pollen or dust mites;

Infections such as the common cold, Covid-19 and the flu;

Dry air, which irritates the mucous membranes of the nose;

Peppers, including black pepper and chili peppers, contain a substance called piperine, which irritates the nasal passages (and also what gives peppers its pungent flavor).

In addition to these listed triggers, which are the most common, there are also the most peculiar ones. For example, people who sneeze when they are suddenly exposed to very strong light or when looking directly at the sun. This reflex, which is called photic sneezing, is a reaction that is not yet known about, but most research indicates that it is partially genetic.

What happens?

Sneezing happens when something unusual and irritating enters your nose. Thus, the invader stays in the nose stimulating our nerve endings, which send alert messages to our brain. When this occurs, there is a physical response that makes us sneeze. However, sneezes are different for each person, as each one has a different lung capacity, in addition to the structure of the nose, throat and mouth that are unique.

Plus, as tempting as it is to hold back a sneeze, experts say it’s not good for your health. After all, sneezing ends up generating strong pressure that, if not released, can rupture the eardrums or even the blood vessels of the eyes and brain. Finally, there is the fact that bacteria, viruses and other irritants that have not been eliminated can be redirected to the ear, causing an infection.