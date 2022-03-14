GTA 5 and Stranger of Paradise are featured in this week’s releases | Action games

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin are the highlights of this week’s releases. The version of the Rockstar classic for the new generation of consoles and the new action and RPG game from Square Enix in partnership with Team Ninja join the return of the fighting games Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Phantom Breaker: Omnia, among other news. . Check below for more details about the games that arrive this week, such as release date, prices and platforms on which they are available.

🎮GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S: 5 facts about the game in the new generation

1 of 9 GTA 5 comes to PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with visual improvements — Photo: Playback/Rockstar GTA 5 comes to PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with visual improvements — Photo: Playback/Rockstar

Square Enix’s new action role-playing game darkly reimagines the events of the first Final Fantasy from the point of view of a warrior named Jack Garland. Alongside the members of his group, who form the legendary Warriors of Light, Jack will have to eliminate the villain Chaos to free the kingdom of Cornelia from darkness. The game was developed in partnership with Team Ninja from Tecmo Koei, creators of Nioh, and shares some similarities with the games in the samurai series, such as the high challenge and a deep combat system. However, there will be difficulty levels to choose from.

2 of 9 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin reimagines the first game in the series as a dark action RPG game — Photo: Playback/Microsoft Store Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin reimagines the first game in the series as a dark action RPG game — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

Stranger of Paradise is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$299.90, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for R$299.95 and for PC via the Epic Games Store for R$299.95. $299.90. The game recently received a demo version, the progress of which can be transferred to the full game.

The classic action game that follows the lives of criminals Michael, Franklin and Trevor as they try to live the American dream and pull off major heists now comes to next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. improvements are in the game’s visuals, with modes that allow you to achieve 4K resolution, frame rate at 60 FPS and Ray Tracing technology for better lighting and reflections. The upgrade for users who already own the game on PS4 and Xbox One will not be free, but it will be possible to transfer your data to the new version of the game.

3 of 9 Version for new generation consoles of GTA 5 is among the releases of the week — Photo: Disclosure / Rockstar Version for new generation consoles of GTA 5 is among the releases of the week — Photo: Disclosure / Rockstar

GTA 5 will be available in two packages. GTA 5: Story Mode which includes the campaign and online multiplayer, and GTA Online which only includes multiplayer. In the first 3 months, GTA 5: Story Mode will be sold for R$ 53.73 on PS5 and R$ 107.45 on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, while GTA Online will be free on PS5 and will cost R$ 53.95 on Xbox Series X/S. Starting June 14, on both platforms, GTA 5: Story Mode will cost BRL 214.90 and GTA Online will cost BRL 107.90.

Based on Atlus’ popular RPG franchise, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is a fighting game that brings together characters from Persona 4 and its predecessor Persona 3 in an original story. The plot takes place shortly after the events of the fourth game, when a tournament is held within the Midnight Channel, the supernatural channel that appeared at midnight in Persona 4.

4 of 9 Persona 4 Arena Ultimax brings characters from the Persona 4 and Persona 3 RPGs in a fighting game — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Persona 4 Arena Ultimax brings characters from the Persona 4 and Persona 3 RPGs in a fighting game — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

The game was developed by Arc System Works, well-known fighting game developers like Guilty Gear Strive and Dragon Ball FighterZ, with high resolution 2D visuals. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is available on Nintendo Switch and PC for R$159.90.

Phantom Breaker: Omnia – March 15 – PS4, XB, SW, PC

The old Phantom Braker fighting game released in 2011 on Xbox 360 marked its return to consoles with several new features and improvements. The game has 20 characters to choose from, including 2 created for this new version, each with 3 fighting styles: Quick, Hard and Omnia. The different fighting styles can change your speed, strength or how the character behaves to allow the creation of various types of combos.

5 of 9 Phantom Breaker: Omnia also brings a classic fighting game back with improvements for current consoles — Photo: Playback/Steam Phantom Breaker: Omnia also brings a classic fighting game back with improvements for current consoles — Photo: Playback/Steam

The story tells about a mysterious entity called the Phantom who offered powers to young people and incited them to fight each other. Each character has its own storyline to follow and audio option in both English and Japanese. Phantom Breaker: Omnia is available for Nintendo Switch for R$75.49.

The Cruel King and the Great Hero – March 15 – PS4, SW

In this charming RPG from NIS America, players find a curious story in the role of Yuu, a young girl who wants to become a legendary hero like her father by defeating the cruel Demon King. To prepare for the journey, Yuu helps the people around her in simple quests and takes on turn-based battles against enemies.

6 of 9 The Cruel King and the Great Hero is a turn-based RPG with a charming and unusual story — Photo: Playback/Nintendo Game Store The Cruel King and the Great Hero is a turn-based RPG with a charming and unusual story — Photo: Playback/Nintendo Game Store

At the end of her tiring days, she rests beside her protective dragon, who raised her after her father’s death. What Yuu doesn’t know, however, is that the dragon is the Demon King himself, who awaits the day she will defeat him. The Cruel King and the Great Hero is available on Nintendo Switch for R$152.95.

Tunic – March 16 – XBSX/S, XB, PC

Another game that oozes charm is Tunic, an isometric adventure game that seems inspired by classics of the genre like The Legend of Zelda. In control of a small fox with a sword, a shield and a green robe, players will have to explore a hostile and connected world, with areas such as forests and ruins. The place is inhabited by terrifying monsters that lead to intense boss battles, as well as solving puzzles that will require reasoning to progress.

7 of 9 Tunic is an adventure game inspired by classics in which a little fox takes a risk on a great journey — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Tunic is an adventure game inspired by classics in which a little fox takes a risk on a great journey — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Anno: Mutationem – March 17 – PS5, PS4, PC

The cyberpunk world of Anno: Mutationem brings a very unique style of play, without a fully defined genre. The game switches between 2D and 3D visuals, as well as going through different styles of gameplay, such as action, adventure, platforming and more.

8 of 9 Anno: Mutationem challenges what players expect from genres and visuals in a game with multiple style transitions — Photo: Playback/Steam Anno: Mutationem challenges what players expect from genres and visuals in a game with multiple style transitions — Photo: Playback/Steam

The story follows in the footsteps of a fighter named Ann Flores who sets out in search of her missing brother in this world dominated by megacorporations. Anno: Mutationem is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$124.50.

Monster Energy Supercross’s newest motorcycle racing game takes players back to dirt and mud courses to break through them with their two-wheeled machines. Career mode lets you start as a rookie in the 250SX class and then decide whether to create your own team with a sponsor or join an existing one to compete in the 450SX.

9 of 9 Monster Energy Supercross 5 takes players once again to the mud tracks with their bikes for intense disputes — Photo: Playback/Steam Monster Energy Supercross 5 takes players once again to the mud tracks with their bikes for intense disputes — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

A curious point is that the physical form of the pilot also needs to be taken into account with regular training so as not to affect his performance on the tracks or suffer injuries. Monster Energy Supercross 5 is available on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$299.90 and on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One for R$299.95.