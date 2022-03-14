Have you seen this one? Nurse gives a glass of cachaça to a patient hospitalized

“I was medicated and placed under observation. But I was very thirsty, my throat was dry, and I had difficulty breathing, so I asked the nurse for water. She went to get the water, and when she came back with the glass, I drank it,” she said.

This Monday (14), the patient has already been discharged and is at home. Nurse Valci dos Santo explained that she took the bottle with the liquid on top of a cupboard, where the team usually leaves water to speed up patient care.

“In the emergency of this unit, we always leave a container with water on top of the emergency cabinet. What’s that for? So as not to waste time when a patient is sick and we don’t leave the patient alone to get water. So, that container is already there, on top of the closet. I took a glass and filled it. I was wearing a mask, I didn’t smell any. I took the water and gave it to the patient,” she explained.

Valci also said that he was with the team of health professionals, who followed the situation.

“The fact happened this way, I was together with a team and everyone witnessed it, but I was the one who gave her the water, who really thought I was giving her water”.

The municipal secretary of Health of Santa Teresinha, José Lindomar, apologized for what happened and said that an investigation was opened to investigate how the cachaça ended up in the unit.