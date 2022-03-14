Health plan must provide glucose sensor to diabetics

If there is an express medical indication, the refusal to cover the cost of treatment is abusive on the grounds of its experimental nature or because it is not included in the list of ANS procedures.

reproductionConduct of the health plan company was considered abusive by the São Paulo court



With this understanding, the 10th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo determined that Unimed pay for the treatment of a patient with diabetes, in addition to reimbursing R$ 30,500 spent by the plaintiff with procedures denied by the company.

The patient has type 1 diabetes mellitus, with severe asymptomatic nocturnal hypoglycemia, and received a medical indication for the use of a glucose sensor, which allows better control of glycemic levels. The treatment was denied by Unimed, on the grounds that it is not listed on the ANS list.

In view of this, the patient acquired the equipment and supplies on her own, with the help of family members, disbursing the total amount of R$ 30,500. Then she triggered the Judiciary and the operator was convicted in the first and second degrees. The rapporteur, judge João Carlos Saletti, dismissed Unimed’s appeal.

For him, the defendant’s refusal to cover the plaintiff’s treatment constituted abusive behavior, mainly because it is not up to the health plan to choose the procedure to be adopted by the doctor, much less verify its relevance, according to the jurisprudence of the TJ- SP

“In addition, the attitude of the health operator in not providing medical treatment offends the principle of reasonableness, also characterizing the abusiveness described by article 51, IV, of the Consumer Protection Code, for instituting an exaggerated disadvantage to the consumer, in addition to obligations incompatible with good faith and equity”, says the judgment, highlighting an excerpt from the sentence of first instance.

In the rapporteur’s view, if the health plan contract ensures the treatment of diabetes, but does not expressly exclude coverage for treatment with the indicated device, the operator cannot limit and exclude the consumer’s options.

“The denial of coverage reveals abusiveness because it is based on an argument that is completely unfounded, that is, that it does not meet the requirements established by the ANS for its authorization to be mandatory. Finally, the contractual limitation regarding the coverage of treatment with the device is inapplicable indicated by the attending physician, indispensable for the treatment of the author’s health”.

1050902-36.2020.8.26.0002