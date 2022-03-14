Healthy habits prevent urinary incontinence, says expert

Healthy habits, physical exercise and weight control can prevent urinary incontinence – a symptom characterized by the involuntary loss of urine, a problem that affects about 20 million Brazilians, according to the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU).

According to the doctor in urology from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) and director of the SBU, Carlos Sacomani, incontinence, when moderate or severe, can affect the patient’s sexual, professional and personal life. “In terms of quality of life impairment, it can be quite important if the intensity is moderate to severe,” he points out.

According to the doctor, when it occurs in women, the main causes are linked to effort, in patients who have suffered a weakening of the pelvic floor muscles. “When they cough, sneeze or do physical exertion, some physical activity, urine leaks,” she explains. According to him, the pelvic floor muscles can be overloaded in case of women with many births, twin pregnancies or very heavy children.

Patients can also have incontinence due to an overactive bladder, explains the doctor, a condition that can be accentuated by the consumption of coffee and black tea. “These are women who have bladder alterations, they have the urge to urinate and if they don’t go to the bathroom quickly, they lose urine”.

In men, the condition of overactive bladder also occurs, but it is more common in elderly patients. Urinary incontinence still occurs in men as a secondary symptom of prostate surgery. “There are patients who underwent prostate surgery, mainly for cancer, and who develop urinary leakage after surgery. The cause is the surgery itself”, points out Sacomani.

Treatment of incontinence can begin with lifestyle changes and pelvic floor physical therapy. In cases of overactive bladder, there is the possibility of using medications and even implanting a bladder pacemaker. In patients with exertion-associated loss of urine, surgical treatment can also be performed.

Prevention involves healthy habits, according to the doctor. “It’s those usual habits, including practicing adequate physical activity and avoiding obesity, which is directly related to urinary incontinence – the greater the overweight, the greater the chance of urinary incontinence”.