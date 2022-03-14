if Russia targets NATO territory, bloc will respond “in full force” – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



If Russia makes any attack or bombing on NATO territory — for example, in Poland — NATO will respond with “all its might”.

The warning was issued by the White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, following the recent Russian attack on a military base located in Ukraine but situated only about 25 kilometers from the border with Poland (which is part of the countries that are part of NATO).

In statements made this Sunday in an interview with the CBS News program “Face the Nation”, Jake Sullivan recalled: “The president has been very clear, saying repeatedly that the United States will work with allies to defend every inch of NATO territory. And that means every inch of that territory.”

And if there is a military attack on NATO territory, that would lead to the invocation of Article 5 and we would summon the entire force of the NATO alliance to respond to it.”

Article 5, invoked by Jake Sullivan, establishes that the countries that make up NATO “agree that “an armed attack” against one of these NATO countries or against more than one of these countries “shall be considered an attack on all” and “ accordingly agree that if such an armed attack should occur, each of them (…) will support the party or parties attacked”.

NATO comprises 30 countries: in addition to the United States of America and Poland, countries close to Ukraine such as Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Estonia and other more distant nations such as Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Netherlands.

Asked what answer would be given if it was an “erratic and accidental Russian firing or attack” on NATO territory, Jake Sullivan replied: “Look, all I’m going to say is that if Russia attacks… or fires on NATO territory, NATO, the NATO alliance would respond to that.”