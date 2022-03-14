Include these foods in your diet if you have depression and anxiety

Depression, as many are already aware, is a chronic psychiatric illness whose symptoms are deep sadness, loss of interest, lack of mood and mood swings. It can often be confused with anxiety and can even lead the patient to have suicidal thoughts.

The disease affects more than 300 million of people of all ages in the world. In 2021, in Brazil, it was estimated that the average number of Brazilians affected by the disease was 5.8%.

Difference between depression and anxiety

Because they are often confused with one another, it is worth noting what are the main characteristics that differentiate the depression gives anxiety.

Anxiety can be characterized by feeling an unpleasant sensation, restlessness or even urgency. In the case that it happens at moments that are not justified, or in moments that are marked by intensity in a persistent way, anxiety can be considered a disorder.

On the other hand, depression is a disease of the organism as a whole, compromising from the physical to the mood and thinking.

In this case, the way of seeing and feeling reality is altered and ends up modifying emotions, disposition, food, sleep and even the way the person feels about himself.

symptoms of depression

It is worth remembering that, although there are many characteristic symptoms, an evaluation and a medical diagnosis are necessary so that the patient knows how to deal with the disease.

Below you will see some of the most common symptoms:

Feeling of indifference;

Lack of motivation;

Fears that didn’t exist before;

Difficulty concentrating;

Loss or increase in appetite;

High degree of pessimism;

Indecision;

Insecurity;

Insomnia;

Unwillingness to perform activities that were previously pleasurable;

Feeling of emptiness;

Irritability;

Slower reasoning;

Forgetfulness;

Anguish.

types of depression

Like other disorders, depression also has different types, which manifest in different ways, depending on the person, their habits and risk factors. Check out the types of disease below:

Persistent depressive disorder;

Bipolar affective disorder;

Seasonal affective disorder;

Psychotic depression;

Perinatal or postpartum depression.

It is also worth remembering that it is important to have prior knowledge about what may or may not be considered depression.

Risk factors

As mentioned earlier, the way the disease manifests itself depends on several factors, and one of these is the risk factor. Below is a list of the main risk factors:

abuses;

Specific medications;

conflicts;

Death or loss;

genetics;

Personal problems.

Depression can be fought with the consumption of certain foods.

In addition to treatment with correct medication, eating some foods can help those who suffer from the disease.