India says it accidentally fired missile at Pakistan

posted on 03/13/2022 14:02



(credit: reproduction)

India accidentally fired a missile at Pakistan, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Friday, describing the situation as “deeply regrettable”.

India, a predominantly Hindu country, and Pakistan (majority Muslim) have fought three wars since independence from the former British colony in 1947, two of which were over disputed territory of Kashmir.

Their common border is heavily militarized on both sides, and there have been episodes of tension that have raised fears of a conflict between two nuclear-armed states.

“During a routine maintenance operation, a technical failure led to the accidental firing of a missile” on Wednesday, which fell in “an area of ​​Pakistan”, the ministry said in noa, adding that a high-level investigation had been ordered. .

The folder did not specify the type of missile launched.

The incident was “deeply regrettable”, he said, adding that he was “relieved that no one lost their lives as a result of this accident”.

The statement came hours after Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it called “an unprovoked violation of its airspace by a ‘supersonic flying object’ of Indian origin”.

The Pakistani government has summoned India’s chargé d’affaires to convey its “firm protest” to him, the ministry added.

That “reckless launch” damaged buildings and endangered civilian lives and planes in Pakistani airspace, the ministry said, accusing India of being “insensitive to regional peace and stability”.