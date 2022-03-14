Invaders occupy Russian billionaire’s London mansion | Ukraine and Russia

Invaders occupied, on Monday (14), a mansion in London that is believed to belong to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire targeted by sanctions. They hung a Ukrainian flag on the facade and a banner with the phrase: “This property has been released”.

1 of 4 Invaders occupy Russian billionaire’s London mansion — Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Invaders occupy Russian billionaire’s London mansion (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

“By occupying this mansion, we want to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but also with the people of Russia who have never supported this madness,” declare the invaders who called themselves anarchists.

“You occupy Ukraine, we occupy you,” the statement read.

They also said that the mansion would serve as a center for refugees and that they would invade other properties.

2 of 4 Invaders occupy Russian billionaire’s London mansion — Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Invaders occupy Russian billionaire’s London mansion (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

British police said they were called in the morning after a report that intruders were at the mansion in Belgrave Square, an upscale part of London that is also home to several embassies.

The police officers even entered the mansion, but said that there was no one inside. In the images it is possible to see that the invaders occupy the balconies and one of the windows is open.

“We are continuing to talk to the occupants who are on the mansion’s balconies, trying to ensure everyone’s safety,” police said.

3 of 4 One of the intruders tries to push a ladder, while police try to climb into the occupied mansion in London – Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls One of the intruders tries to push a ladder, while police try to climb into the occupied mansion in London (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about the occupation. “The invasion is illegal, but at the same time we are evaluating how to make proper use of these seized assets,” the spokesperson said. “Obviously we don’t think people should break the law.”

Until the last update of this report, the invaders continued to occupy the mansion.

4 of 4 British policemen negotiate departure of invaders from Russian billionaire’s London mansion – Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls British policemen negotiate departure of invaders from Russian billionaire’s London mansion (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

2007 London court documents identify Oleg Deripaska as the owner. At the time, the mansion and another house outside of London were valued together at $52 million.

The United Kingdom blocked Deripaska’s assets last Thursday (10), along with other Russian oligarchs close to Putin and who are said to be supporters of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UK blocks Chelsea owner Abramovich’s assets

Just before the imposition of sanctions and the blockade of assets, Deripaska said that peace was needed as soon as possible and that Russia would be different after the conflict.