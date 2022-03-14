iPhone 14 still uses A15 Bionic chip and line can be renamed, according to analyst

Raju Singh 2 days ago

Ming-Chi Kuo, famous for hitting rumors about Apple, claims that the Pro versions will use the A16 version of the chip, while the other versions will still use the A15 Bionic processor.

The iPhone has had different models for a long time, but with differences in size, manufacturing materials, and cameras. If the rumor is confirmed, the 2022 line may also have differences in performance.

The analyst also claims that Apple will continue with its annual cycle of chip improvements, but only for the Pro models. However, he believes that all models will come with 6GB of memory.

According to him, the Pro versions will use LPDDR5 while the others will have LPDDR 4X. It is worth remembering that the first has data reading with better efficiency and can result in a battery saving of 30%.

Ming-Chi Kuo also explains that the company will change the way it names the line. According to him, Apple will call the Pro models iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the other models would be iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Sizes should also be similar, with 6.1-inch screens on the regular versions and 6.7-inch for the Max variants.

Recently, another rumor suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro should have “giant” notch with new pill design and hole in the screen.

