Iran claims missiles that hit region near US consulate in Iraq

posted on 03/13/2022 16:34



(credit: reproduction)

Iran on Sunday claimed responsibility for the missiles that struck near a US consular complex in northern Iraq, saying it was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard early on. From this week.

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned Iran’s ambassador to protest the attack, calling it a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty. There were no injuries in the action in the city of Erbil, which marked a significant escalation between the US and Iran. Hostility between long-time enemies has often occurred in Iraq, whose government is an ally of the two countries.

The attack was harshly condemned by the Iraqi government, which called it a “violation of international law and norms” and demanded an explanation from the Iranian leadership. Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad al-Sahhaf told Associated Press that the ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador, Iraj Masjedi, to make the diplomatic protest.

The US said the missile attack emanated from Iran and strongly condemned it. “The attacks were an outrageous violation of Iraqi sovereignty. No US facilities were damaged or personnel injured, and we have no indications that the attack was directed at the United States,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. in Washington.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said on its website that it had attacked what it described as an Israeli spy center in Erbil. She gave no further details but in a statement said Israel was on the offensive, citing the recent attack that killed two members of the organization.