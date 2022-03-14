Is it possible to recover deleted messages on WhatsApp?

Deleted an important message from Whatsapp unintentionally and thought you lost it for good? Don’t worry, there’s no need to panic. The main platforms (Android and iOS) allow you to retrieve – almost – all messages from the app.

Recovery takes place as follows: By default, WhatsApp always backs up messages, either locally or in the cloud. The procedure therefore causes conversations from some old backup to be restored.

It is worth noting, however, that you may not be able to restore recent messages. Another point to highlight is that backup needs to be activated on your device.

How to recover deleted WhatsApp message on Android

On Android devices, the two main options restoration are as follows:

Backup to Google Drive, or; Restore locally.

See below how to restore from Google Drive

First, follow the following path: enter Settings – Application – WhatsApp – Storage – Clear data;

After that, a confirmation window will appear. Tap OK;

When you open WhatsApp, enter your number again and wait for the messenger to verify. The number must be the same as the backup number;

Then WhatsApp will automatically fetch backups. If the process takes a long time, close the application and open it again to try again;

Finally, a backup found screen will appear. Tap Restore.

Okay, your messages have been restored. It is worth noting that if you want to recover a deleted message, you must understand that you should not click on backup before restoring, because if you click on it, WhatsApp will restore the backup you just created. That’s because it won’t have deleted messages in that backup, so it won’t recover anything.

See below how to restore locally

If the steps above don’t work, you can try restore local backup, as WhatsApp can save up to seven backup versions on the device, and sends the latest to Google Drive. Local backups are saved in /WhatsApp/Databases.

But first you need to know that the messenger always prefers the Google Drive backup when restoring. For that reason, you will need to delete it. No need to worry because the app always backs up locally. Now, follow the step-by-step below to delete Google Drive backup so that WhatsApp uses local files:

Go to Google Drive on a computer and click on Settings;

On the left of the screen, click on Manage Applications;

Scroll down to the bottom and find WhatsApp Messenger. If you want to delete your entire backup, just click on Options and then on Delete hidden app data;

Then start the restore process from the local backup. Just go to the /WhatsApp/Databases folder and look for the desired backup date, which is in the YYYY-MM-DD format;

To access the files, you need to have a file manager;

The ideal is to look for this manager on Google Play or use your own device. To find out if you have one, go to Settings – Storage and USB – Internal – Explore;

In the file manager, go to the /WhatsApp/Databases folder. If you have an SD card, it is also worth accessing the same path on the external memory;

See if the most recent file, msgstore.db.cryptot9, was modified on the desired date. If yes, skip to the fourth point;

If not, just modify one of the backups found, like msgstore-YYYY-MM-DD.1.db.crypt9 (always starting with msgstore-YYYY-MM-DD) and rename it to msgstore.db.crypt9;

Then uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp;

After configuration, the messenger will detect that there is a backup saved and restore.

How to Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages on iOS

On iOS devices, it is only possible to restore the backup from iCloudas WhatsApp does not work with modifiable local backup on this system.

Before checking out the step-by-step guide on how to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on iOS, you need to see if there is an active automatic backup on your iCloud. To do so, go to WhatsApp Settings, then Chats, and finally Chat Backup.

Under Chat Backup, you can confirm that your chats are being backed up. If not, it will not be possible to restore it, but you can activate the backup for future occurrences.

Either way, it’s also important to check when the last backup was taken, to make sure it has the messages you want to recover. After that, follow the steps below:

Uninstall WhatsApp and then install it again;

In the restoration, put your number. With this, the messenger will detect that there is a backup saved in iCloud;

Then follow the onscreen instructions to restore your chat history.

Ready. The deleted messages from your WhatsApp have been restored. It is worth noting that you need to log in with the same phone number, and have registered the same iCloud account on your iOS device, as it is not possible to restore the contents of an account to another number or vice versa.