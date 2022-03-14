Know what is decompensated diabetes, its symptoms and how to treat it

Diabetes is a disease that directly interferes with blood sugar circulation. Because it is a silent disease, that is, people do not immediately perceive its effects, it is usually identified late.

In that sense, the decompensated diabetes this is when the disease is totally out of control and there is an increase in sugar levels in the body. So, understand more about the disease and know the symptoms and what to do.

Learn more about how decompensated diabetes works

To be clinically diagnosed with decompensated diabetes, the patient must have blood glucose values ​​higher than recommended for a constant period. In general, it is recommended that this rate be between 70-180mg/dl for a constant period, in an adult undergoing treatment.

Thus, acute diabetes can be a response of the body to the lack of care in the treatment. With this, people who have this disease and who do not dedicate themselves to treatment, doing little exercise, without adapting their diet to healthier foods or who do not make the proper use of medications may have this complication.

What are the most common symptoms?

Although it is a silent disease, there are some symptoms that you can easily identify. The main ones are: abdominal pain, excessive increase in blood glucose, drowsiness, dry mouth for a long time, nausea, dehydration, polyuria, strong urge to urinate and weakness.

What to do when experiencing the symptoms of decompensated diabetes?

When you feel that diabetes is becoming dysregulated, it is essential to seek a medical center of your choice to further evaluate the case. Thus, the doctor will be able to measure blood glucose levels and perform standard procedures to correctly identify if it is the case of decompensated diabetes.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that those who are going through this situation should be more careful when practicing physical exercise. Therefore, the ideal is always to measure blood glucose before starting to practice an activity in order to avoid health risks.