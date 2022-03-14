Learn about the diseases caused by high blood pressure

High blood pressure is a condition in which there is an increase in the pressure that the blood makes when circulating through the arteries for a continuous time. However, this disease is present in the daily lives of thousands of Brazilians and can have different levels of intensity. So check it out now what are the diseases caused by high blood pressure.

Learn more about high blood pressure

Before knowing what diseases can arise with hypertension, it is necessary to better understand how it works. In this sense, the natural pumping of blood by the heart exerts a force on the internal parts of the arteries, which in turn, create some resistance to this passage.

During this process, the blood pressure level is set. Thus, although this pressure changes during the day, it is possible to characterize a worrying increase when the pressure is greater than or equal to 14 by 9 in a constant period. Thus, it is during this time that cardiovascular diseases can occur.

1. Stroke

Blockage or permanent damage to any of the blood vessels in the brain due to high blood pressure can result in a stroke. Thus, this disease can lead to death or leave irreparable sequelae in the individual’s body.

2. Infarction

Another very common disease to occur in people who have high blood pressure is a heart attack. This is due to the possibility of creating a clot that ends up blocking blood flow to one of Organs most important organs in the body, the heart. Thus, with acute myocardial infarction, there is no blood circulation, and therefore, it is impossible for the tissue to receive oxygen and ends up deteriorating leading to death.

3. Kidney failure

For those who have high blood pressure, it is essential to pay attention to the functioning of the kidneys. This is because in order for this organ to function fully, the arterial person must be at its regular levels.

In this sense, when there is too high pressure in the artery, this effect causes an overload that weakens the kidneys causing kidney failure.