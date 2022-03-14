learn to cultivate this species and know its health benefits

Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, March 13 — In addition to serving as a tea, as a soothing, natural hair lightener, the Chamomile It is a plant with many benefits and has several uses, including helping to prevent cancer, as reported by the portal UOL. That’s why we brought this agenda. So if you are interested in this subject, and want to learn how to grow this species at home, keep reading with us.

First, if you’ve come this far, it’s because you’re interested in planting chamomile, so we’ll bring you a complete step by step so you can keep yours healthy and have a good result. In addition, this species has many benefits for our health. In other words, it is a medicinal plant, whose purposes are linked to feeling of relaxation and calm. Therefore, many people make use of their tea before bed.

How to plant Chamomile

they develop better in colder regions;

clayey soils are preferred by Chamomile;

grow in places exposed to sunlight;

soil without damp;

after the third or fourth month, they begin to flower;

However, for medicinal purposes, flowers are used. That is, you can infuse 1 spoon of chamomile, in 250 ml of hot water and let it rest for 15 minutes. After that, it is ready for consumption. In addition, chamomile tea can be used as a compress to soften dark circles.

