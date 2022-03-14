learn to grow at home and learn about its health benefits

Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, March 13 — Undoubtedly, this is one of the most used spices in cooking. Whether for fish, meat, pasta or just to decorate, the Parsley is always remembered. Plus your tea can help with weight loss, as reported by the UOL portal. So today, we are going to teach you how to grow parsley at home and not spend more shopping. So, to find out more, keep reading with us.

In addition to taking up little space, it can be planted directly on the ground, in small vases, in bottles, wherever you want. But the most important thing is to have this aromatic and tasty herb within reach at home. However, parsley is still rich in vitamins A, B1, B2, C and D, plus folic acid and antioxidants.

Step by step to plant parsley

prepare the soil with common earth and substrate;

seeds are sold in garden stores, feed houses;

let them soak for 24 hours before planting

with the pots already prepared, place the seeds and cover the holes;

after 14 days they start to germinate;

water daily at cooler times;

After this step by step, your plants started to give results and sprout. From there you will have your organic seasoning, without pesticides and well taken care of. However, it is necessary that the watering of the plant be done frequently so that the soil does not dry out. In addition, the most suitable months for planting are between April and June.

