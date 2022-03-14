Pernambuco, March 14, 2022 – See now, leg workout at homeat Robson Lemes from the website FolhaGo. Exercise correctly without leaving home. Physical exercise is any activity to increase or even maintain physical fitness in general. Wikipedia.

Do you know how good physical exercise is for our health? Well, this practice leads us to have more years of life and with much more health, those who exercise regularly together with a healthy diet, are prolonging their life and their happiness.

Food greatly influences our metabolism and consequently our health, both physical and mental. Having a beautiful body in your eyes can affect your self-esteem, when it’s not the way you want. But don’t worry, we’ll help you with some exercises for your legs, without having to leave the house.

Leg Workout at Home: Check out these exercises

Want to start an exercise routine without your comfort? continue here to see some sequences of leg workout at home. These sequences will help you a lot, even more if executed correctly.

Summer is here, and there’s nothing better than being fit and well with your body so you can wear that outfit you bought to rock this heat. Taking a bath in the pool without being ashamed of your legs is everything, dedicate yourself to these routine exercises and enjoy the result!

First stretch and let’s go!

plantar flexion

This is our first exercise of 5. Helping and focusing on your calves strengthens and gives you more strength. In addition to getting more balance, it prevents possible injuries when you go for a walk or run. Check out how to do it on the website: your health.

Leg raises and squats

Moving on to the next one, this one is very simple just like the previous one, it consists of supporting one of your hands on a chair for balance, and raising your leg on the opposite side of the supported hand. This will help you improve your flexibility and mobility as well as the strength of your glutes and the back of your thigh.

This one is a little sore at first, but your stamina will increase with practice. Spread your foot shoulder-width apart, that’s standing. Now, with your back straight, go down slowly bending your knees and leaning your torso slightly forward and pushing your butt far back, as if you were going to sit in an invisible chair. do 3 sets of 20.

