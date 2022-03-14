Man appears on video shooting at homeless people in the US

posted on 03/13/2022 16:07



(credit: reproduction)

A hooded man appears in a shocking video shooting homeless people in New York. One of them died instantly and the other survived. The crime would have happened at 5 am this Saturday (12/3) local time. Police are looking for information that could lead to the suspect.

The mayor of the city, Eric Adams, in a press conference on Saturday night, asked for the collaboration of the population to reach the criminal. “Homelessness is turning into homicide. We need to find this person and we need New Yorkers to help us,” he said.

In the video that police authorities had access to, it shows the man approaching the homeless man, who was protected from the cold in a green sleeping bag, and kicking him. Then the suspect looks around and shoots the victim in the head at point-blank range.

“I believe that watching the video and seeing the individual intentionally approach innocent people who are dealing with the challenges of homelessness is what makes this case so horrific. I’m here today to send a very clear message, that all New Yorkers matter,” the mayor said.

After the incident, local police scoured the neighborhood of Manhattan looking for other people who could have been victims of the suspect. So far it is known of a 38-year-old man who was also shot and woke up to the noise of the shots, but was taken to hospital and survived.