Mariupol says 2,100 dead and food is running out

More than 2,100 people in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol have died since the Russian offensive began, the city’s mayor said. Vadym Boichenko, this Sunday. According to the city council, the locals are running out of their last reserves of food and water. Mariupol is a strategic port city located between Crimea and Donbass.

According to the Nexta media outlet, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that the humanitarian aid convoy failed to reach Mariupol today. “We stopped in Berdyansk because of the crushing air strikes in Mariupol, but tomorrow morning [14] we will try to go again,” said Vereshchuk.

“The occupiers cynically and deliberately attack residential buildings, densely populated areas, destroy children’s hospitals and urban infrastructure (…) So far, 2,187 inhabitants of Mariupol have been killed in Russian attacks,” the city’s mayor said on Telegram.

“In 24 hours, we have seen 22 bombings in a peaceful city. About 100 bombs have already been dropped on Mariupol,” he added.

Image: UOL Art

In addition to reporting that the locals are running out of their last supply of water and food, the local council added that Russian forces blockading the city continue to bomb non-military targets.

“People have been in a difficult situation for 12 days. There is no electricity, water or heating in the city. There is almost no mobile communication. The last reserves of food and water are running out,” the council said in an online statement.

On Telegram, Mariupol City Council shared a video of food donation to the locals made by members of the paramilitary group of Azov Battalion, organization linked to the Ministry of Interior of Ukraine.

The House even accused the Russians of starving “Ukrainians” more than once.

“While they were moving with provisions, the soldiers defending the city, [do Batalhão] of Azov, were stopped by citizens asking for food. City defenders have shared their modest food reserves with at least a few children and the elderly. It’s not the first time racists have starved Ukrainians. It’s impossible to forgive.”

Mariupol is in an “almost desperate” situation, without food, water, gas, electricity and communications, according to MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières).

Through the social messaging network, administrators also requested help from other countries through “deeds” and “not in words”.

“The whole civilized world must act urgently, not in words but in deeds, to stop this genocide in the heart of Europe!”

Mariupol attack is ‘worst catastrophe in the world’, says Ukraine minister

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said on Friday that the Russian attacks on the southern municipality of Mariupol are “the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet”, given the number of civilians killed.

“Mariupol is now the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet. There are 1,582 civilians killed in 12 days, even buried in mass graves”, lamented the minister.

Kuleba said the attacks in Mariupol demonstrate the “inability” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who “bombs the unarmed and blocks humanitarian aid”.

The minister also accused the rival country of war crimes, a possibility considered by the UN (United Nations) and the US White House: “We need planes to stop Russian war crimes!” Kuleba wrote.

More than 1,200 bodies buried in mass grave in Mariupol, says deputy mayor

The deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Serhiy Orlov, reported on Friday (11) that more than 1,200 bodies were removed from the streets and began to be buried in mass graves.

Several local workers dug a trench about 25 meters long in an old cemetery in the municipality and pushed the bodies, which were wrapped in plastic bags, sheets or rugs.

According to local authorities, more than 1,200 people died in Mariupol in the nine days of the conflict. However, the people buried in the ditches did not just die from the war, but also from disease or natural causes.

Dead are buried in mass graves in Mariupol, Ukraine Image: Mstyslav Chernov

Some Russian missiles have already hit the cemetery this week and disrupted the burials and damaged a wall at the site.

*With AFP, Ansa and Reuters