Missiles against military base and declaration by China: understand the 18th day of the Ukrainian War

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on Missiles against military base and declaration by China: understand the 18th day of the Ukrainian War 21 Views

Wounded in missile attack on Ukrainian military base

Credit, Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

photo caption,

Wounded in missile attack on Ukrainian military base

Sunday (13/3) saw one of the most significant attacks within the 18 days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Missiles hit a military base in the west of the country, just 10 km from the border with Poland, a member of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, western military alliance).

Ukraine says up to 30 missiles were fired at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security (IPSC) in Yavoriv, ​​in the Lviv region.

The country’s authorities say at least 35 people died and 134 were injured.

The Russian government reported different figures and declared that the offensive had killed “up to 180 foreign mercenaries”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Abramovich flies to Moscow, and Spanish government confiscates more of the oligarch’s assets

John Sibley/Reuters Oligarch Roman Abramovich had assets confiscated by the Spanish government the russian billionaire …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved