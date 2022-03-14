Missiles against military base and declaration by China: understand the 18th day of the Ukrainian War

2 hours ago

Credit, Dan Kitwood/Getty Images photo caption, Wounded in missile attack on Ukrainian military base

Sunday (13/3) saw one of the most significant attacks within the 18 days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Missiles hit a military base in the west of the country, just 10 km from the border with Poland, a member of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, western military alliance).

Ukraine says up to 30 missiles were fired at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security (IPSC) in Yavoriv, ​​in the Lviv region.

The country’s authorities say at least 35 people died and 134 were injured.

The Russian government reported different figures and declared that the offensive had killed “up to 180 foreign mercenaries”.

See below for other events on the 18th day of the Ukrainian War:

China’s Positioning

Two newspapers, the British Financial Times and the American New York Times, carried reports about a request by Russia for military and economic assistance from China in the invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese embassy spokesman in Washington, Liu Pengyu, said he had “never heard this” and said Beijing was focused on not letting the conflict get out of control.

“The top priority now is to prevent this tense situation from getting worse or getting out of hand. China has remained neutral in the war and has not condemned the Russian attacks.

The Financial Times report says there are indications that the Chinese are willing to cooperate with Russia.

journalist’s death

Credit, Jemal Countess photo caption, Journalist Brent Renaud, killed during the Ukrainian War

Renaud was an award-winning journalist and filmmaker who had previously worked for the American newspaper The New York Times.

Kiev police chief Andriy Nebytov said the reporter was targeted by Russian soldiers. Two other journalists were injured and taken to hospital.

It is the first death of a foreign journalist since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Protests in Russia and Europe

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A woman is detained during a protest outside the Kremlin in Moscow

Protests against the Ukrainian War in 37 Russian cities on Sunday left 817 people arrested, according to the organization OVD-Info, which monitors arrests at protests in Russia.

Russian government has increased the siege to the opposition made against the conflict. In Moscow alone, 300 were detained.

In Berlin, an anti-war demonstration in the center of the German capital gathered around 30,000 people.

Credit, Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images photo caption, Protest in Berlin this Sunday (13/3) against the war

Power was restored at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Although disabled, equipment for monitoring radiation levels depends on electricity. There was a risk of leakage as the site still has radioactive elements after the worst nuclear accident in history.

Russian forces took control of the plant on the first day of the invasion. There is still concern about the work of the officials who are now under the order of Russian authorities.

According to the BBC, the atmosphere is calm inside Chernobyl, but food and medicine are limited.