Missiles are fired near US consulate in Iraq – International

Video posted on Kurdistan24’s local TV channel account shows explosions (photo: Internet reproduction/Twitter/Kurdistan24)

Missiles were fired on Sunday (Saturday night, 12, in Brazil) in Erbil, capital of the autonomous region of Kurdistan, in northern Iraq, without causing any injuries, local authorities said. An AFP journalist in Erbil heard three explosions.

“Several missiles crashed into the city of Erbil,” Governor Omid Khoshnaw reported, quoted by the INA news agency.

He assured that the target was “unknown”, explaining that at this point it would be impossible to say whether the target would be “the American consulate or the airport”, where the base of the international anti-jihadist coalition is.

Local television channel Kurdistan24, whose studios are close to the new US consulate facilities, posted images of its damaged offices with broken windows on social media.

The Erbil Health Ministry reported that the missiles left no injuries and the city’s airport indicated that it had not reported any damage, denying any interruption of flights.

“We condemn this terrorist attack, launched against various sectors of Erbil, (and) we urge residents to remain calm,” Kurdish Prime Minister Masrur Barzani said in a statement.

Rocket fire or armed drone fire is often aimed at US interests and troops from the international anti-jihadist coalition in Iraq, where pro-Ir armed groups are calling for US soldiers to leave.

In late January, six rockets were fired at Baghdad’s international airport, leaving no casualties. It had been the latest in a series of attacks that Washington has often attributed to Iraqi pre-Iran faces.

At the beginning of the year, the country suffered a resurgence of these types of attacks. Iran and several allied groups in the region then commemorated the second anniversary of the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant, Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, who were shot by a US drone in Iraq in January 2020.

In Erbil, the last such attack dates back to September, when “armed drones” targeted the airport.

These attacks also take place in a tense post-election context, marked by endless negotiations to form a parliamentary coalition, elect a president and appoint a prime minister.