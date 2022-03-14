NATO Begins Major Military Maneuvers in Norway | World

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and associated countries began carrying out large military exercises, involving 30,000 troops, this Monday (14) in Norway.

The long-planned exercise “Cold Response 2022” aims to test Norway’s ability to receive external reinforcements in the event of aggression against a third country (Article 5 of NATO provides for a military response to an aggression against any of the countries that are part of the alliance).

The exercises, however, take place in a context of crisis between Western countries and Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a defensive exercise,” said the head of the Norwegian command of operations, General Yngve Odlo, at the head of the maneuvers.

“It’s not a military operation with an offensive purpose,” he said in an interview with TV2.

Organized every two years, these sea, air, amphibious and land maneuvers are carried out over large areas of Norwegian territory, including beyond the Arctic Circle.

Russia declined the invitation to send observers.

“Strengthening NATO’s military capabilities near Russia’s borders does not contribute to strengthening the region’s security,” its embassy in Oslo said last week.

The Russians “mobilized monitoring capabilities in a totally legitimate way” of the maneuvers and “I really hope that they respect the agreements in force”, said General Odlo.