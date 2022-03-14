Oil falls on negotiations in Ukraine and lockdown in China

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday (14), affected by possible advances in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but also by the confinement in the city of Shenzhen, a technological center in southern China.

At 7:10 am (Brasilia time), North Sea Brent crude for May delivery was down 3.75% at US$108.44 (about R$547). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April delivery was down 4.91% at US$103.95, after having briefly dropped more than 5% this morning.

Crude oil “is on the decline … after it became known about tangible progress in Ukraine-Russia negotiations over the weekend,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Energy.

Circumstances also remain favorable for price swings, “given the concern that OPEC+ [a Organização dos Países Exportadores de Petróleo e seus aliados] cannot easily increase supply,” explained Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

At the same time, the confinement of the 17 million inhabitants of the city of Shenzhen, the technological center of southern China, due to covid-19, is contributing to the fall in prices, “as demand may be affected by the decrease in economic growth. Chinese”.

