Oil falls on Ukraine trading and China lockdown; European stocks rise | Economy

European stocks trade higher on Monday (14), amid hopes in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Crude oil is trading lower below $108.

Ukraine said it would seek to discuss a ceasefire, immediate troop withdrawal and security guarantees with Russia on Monday, after both sides reported rare progress over the weekend despite heavy new Russian bombing.

Around 8:20 am, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rose 2.73%, Paris, 1.66%, and Madrid, 1.37%. The London Stock Exchange was up 0.27%.

In the USA, the Wall Street stock index futures were also high.

In China, Chinese stocks fell sharply as the jump in Covid-19 cases further affects the economic outlook. The CSI tourism index tumbled 6.3% on investor fears over control measures after the lockdown in southern China’s technology hub of Shenzhen. This led to the CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, down 3.06%, while the Shanghai index lost 2.6%.

In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended Monday’s session up 0.58%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 4.97%.

In BrazilB3 resumes operating at its normal hours, closing the regular trading session at 5 pm (Brasília time), in order to follow the North American markets after the beginning of daylight saving time in the United States.

Investors are awaiting monetary policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England this week, with both expected to raise interest rates. In Brazil, Copom announces on Wednesday the new basic rate

Oil prices, on the other hand, are falling. Around 8:20 am, the Brent type barrel It was down 4.59% at USD 107.50 a barrel, while WTI was down 5.52% at USD 103.30.

On Friday, Brent crude closed at US$112.67 a barrel and WTI ended the week at US$109.33 a barrel. In the year, the commodity accumulates still high of more than 40%.

Circumstances also remain favorable for price swings, “given the concern that OPEC+ [a Organização dos Países Exportadores de Petróleo e seus aliados] cannot easily increase supply,” explained Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

At the same time, the confinement of the 17 million inhabitants of the city of Shenzhen, the technological center of southern China, due to Covid-19, is contributing to the fall in prices, “as demand may be affected by the decrease in economic growth Chinese”.

Russia and Ukraine resume negotiations this Monday (14); bombings approached Poland

Russia’s finance ministry said on Monday it had approved a temporary procedure to pay debts in foreign currency, but warned that payments would be made in rubles if sanctions prevent banks from honoring debts in the currency of issue.

Default risk in Russia

The Russian government has accused Western countries of wanting to orchestrate an “artificial default” through unprecedented sanctions imposed by the conflict in Ukraine.

Western sanctions paralyzed part of the Russian banking and financial system, froze part of the state’s foreign exchange reserves and caused the ruble to depreciate sharply.

The finance ministry said it intends to pay euro bonds issued since 2018 in rubles at the official exchange rate of the day at the Bank of Russia.

In April, Russia must honor its foreign currency debt repayment commitments, at a time when reserves are frozen.

The inability to make payments automatically isolates a state from the financial markets and complicates its return for a number of years.