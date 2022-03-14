Over 2,500 Mariupol Residents Have Died So Far in War, Says Ukrainian Presidential Adviser | Ukraine and Russia

More than 2,500 residents of Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised interview on Monday.
He said he was citing information given by the Mariupol city administration and accused Russian forces of preventing humanitarian aid from reaching the besieged city. Russia says its attacks are not aimed at civilians.
Aerial view of a burning military vehicle in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol during the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo: Azov Mariupol/Handout via Reuters)
EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell also spoke on Monday about the situation in Mariupol. He said more than 2,400 people had died in the city besieged by Russian troops.
Over the past week, several humanitarian corridors have been opened for civilians to evacuate from conflict zones. However, in the case of Mariupol, the ceasefire agreements in the region were not respected, which prevented the removal of residents there or the entry of supplies and humanitarian aid. On Wednesday (9), an attack hit a children’s hospital and maternity hospital.
Mariupol has been under siege by the Russian army since February 28, without water, energy and gas for heating.
