Over 2,500 Mariupol Residents Have Died So Far in War, Says Ukrainian Presidential Adviser | Ukraine and Russia

Abhishek Pratap 1 day ago News Comments Off on Over 2,500 Mariupol Residents Have Died So Far in War, Says Ukrainian Presidential Adviser | Ukraine and Russia 8 Views

More than 2,500 residents of Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised interview on Monday.

He said he was citing information given by the Mariupol city administration and accused Russian forces of preventing humanitarian aid from reaching the besieged city. Russia says its attacks are not aimed at civilians.

  • What are humanitarian corridors? Understand

Aerial view of a burning military vehicle in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol during the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo: Azov Mariupol/Handout via Reuters)

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell also spoke on Monday about the situation in Mariupol. He said more than 2,400 people had died in the city besieged by Russian troops.

Over the past week, several humanitarian corridors have been opened for civilians to evacuate from conflict zones. However, in the case of Mariupol, the ceasefire agreements in the region were not respected, which prevented the removal of residents there or the entry of supplies and humanitarian aid. On Wednesday (9), an attack hit a children’s hospital and maternity hospital.

Mariupol has been under siege by the Russian army since February 28, without water, energy and gas for heating.

Aerial image shows an armored vehicle being bombed in Mariupol, Ukraine – Photo: Azov Mariupol/Handout via Reuters

Videos of the War in Ukraine

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Abramovich flies to Moscow, and Spanish government confiscates more of the oligarch’s assets

John Sibley/Reuters Oligarch Roman Abramovich had assets confiscated by the Spanish government the russian billionaire …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved