Pope’s appeal for Ukraine: In the name of God, stop the massacre!

One more appeal: Francis does not mince words to condemn the massacre of defenseless civilians victims of the war in Ukraine. “Given the barbarity of the killing of children, innocents and defenseless civilians, there are no plausible strategic reasons,” he said.

With a firm voice and hands, the Pope was forceful in asking, once again, for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine at the end of this Sunday’s Marian Angelus prayer (13/03):

“We have just prayed to Our Lady. This week, the city that bears her name, Mariupol, has become a martyr city in the desolate war that is ravaging Ukraine. plausible strategic reasons: unacceptable armed aggression must only cease, before it reduces cities into cemeteries.”

“With pain in my heart, I join my voice to that of the common people, who implore an end to the war. In the name of God, hear the cry of those who suffer and put an end to bombings and attacks! negotiation, and humanitarian corridors are effective and safe.”

“In the name of God, I beg you: stop this massacre!”

God is only God of peace, not of war

The Pope also asked for a greater effort to welcome those fleeing the war and for the faithful to intensify their prayers:

I would also like, once again, to encourage the reception of the many refugees, in which Christ is present, and to thank you for the great network of solidarity that has been formed. I ask all diocesan and religious communities to increase moments of prayer for peace. Increase times of prayer for peace. God is only the God of peace, not the God of war, and those who support violence profane his name. Let us now pray in silence for those who suffer and for God to convert hearts to a firm will for peace.”

The Pontiff is closely following everything that is happening in Ukraine. At his request, this week two cardinals, Konrad Krajewski and Michael Czerny, were among the refugees in Poland and Hungary to bring the Pope’s solidarity and material aid. The Almoner, card. Krajewski even managed to go to Lviv, a city that the Russians bombed in the last few hours. On the diplomatic front, Secretary of State Pietro Parolin spoke during the week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, calling for an immediate end to the bombing and offering the Holy See to mediate.