Pregnant in viral photo of maternity attack dies

A pregnant woman and her baby died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was supposed to give birth. Surgeon Timur Marin said doctors delivered by cesarean section, but the baby “showed no signs of life”. The information is from the Associated Press.

The woman became known around the world after photographer Evgeniy Maloetka captured an image of her lying on a stretcher, her left hip covered in blood, as she was rushed out of a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which from being hit by an air strike.

At least 31 attacks on health facilities or equipment have been documented in Ukraine by the World Health Organization since Russia’s attack began two and a half weeks ago.

According to the United Nations, “80,000 Ukrainian women are due to give birth in the next three months, while oxygen and medical supplies, including for treating pregnancy complications, are dangerously low.”

In Mariupol, a port in southern Ukraine that officials say has been under Russian bombing for days, a maternity hospital was hit on Wednesday.

Ukrainians blamed Russian forces; Moscow claimed without evidence through its spokespersons that the hospital was emptied of patients and used as a base for Ukrainian military activities.

The attack

Russian soldiers dropped bombs on Wednesday at a children’s hospital and maternity hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol – crucial to Russian strategy in Ukraine – the government and a local police spokesman said.

The building was completely destroyed, according to images published by the City Council on social media.

“The Nazis [russos] deliberately bombed a children’s hospital in Mariupol of planes. So far, the occupying forces russians dropped several bombs on a children’s hospital. The destruction is enormous. The building of the medical institution where the children were treated recently was completely destroyed. Information on affected children is being clarified,” the agency said.

“Russian occupiers fired on Maternity No. Mariupol. According to eyewitnesses, motherhood no longer exists, many women are injured and dead. Fucking Russians, you’re going to burn in hell!” wrote the regional police spokesman, Vyacheslav abroskin.

Repudiation of the attack in Mariupol

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack an “atrocity” and again called on NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) protect its airspace against Russia.

“The direct attack by Russian troops on the maternity hospital. People under the rubble. Children under the rubble. This is an atrocity! How much longer will the world be complicit in ignoring the terror? Close the sky immediately! Stop the murders immediately! power. But you seem to be losing humanity”, wrote the president on his social networks.

He later spoke of the attacks again. On his Telegram channel, Zelensky posted a video in which he says the bombings are “beyond atrocities”.

“Everything the occupiers are doing to Mariupol is beyond atrocities. Europeans! Ukrainians! Residents of Mariupol! Today, we must be united in condemning this war crime in Russia, which reflects all the evil the occupiers have brought to our land” , wrote in the caption.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the US has no intention at this time to, together with NATO allies, enact a blockade of Ukrainian airspace to Russia.