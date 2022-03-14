Putin Destroys Ukraine And Russia At The Same Time, And Threatens The World

We have entered the third week of the war, and so far it has not been possible to understand where Vladimir Putin is going with the barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

All the specialist doctors, in all areas of human knowledge, have already given their opinions, but none so far has been able to explain to me what makes a man put at risk the economic survival of his own country, the second military power on the planet, which in a few days became a world pariah.

If it’s not madness, it can only be a suicidal tendency, as we see Putin increasingly isolated in the Kremlin, nostalgic for the old Soviet power, fighting against everything and everyone, with big companies leaving the country, defying logic and international relations. in a globalized world.

I read that Putin doesn’t listen to anyone anymore, and now only gives orders to “attack the enemy”, symbolized by the women, children and elderly people fleeing poor Ukraine, but which is actually the rest of the civilized world, including Pope Francis, the UN, the International Red Cross, my building neighbors, and whoever else has the courage to oppose him. It reminds a lot of the last moments of a certain Adolf in the Berlin bunker, before giving up on world domination and killing himself.

Hitler mobilized Germany to avenge its defeat in World War I, was elected and had popular support almost to the end, but no one is taking to the streets of Moscow to support Putin’s war. On the contrary, he had to silence the press and the opposition, and threaten with 15 years in prison anyone who demonstrates against the war, called a “special military operation”.

Just look at his face and see that what drives Putin is resentment, revenge, wounded pride. There is no good feeling visible in his expression.

He is a small man, who thinks he is ten feet tall. This has nothing to do with a geopolitical strategy to defend their threatened country, “a victim of the NATO and Western world”.

It’s just the fear he even has of the shadow today, after 22 years of absolute power, in which he created a new oligarchy with ex-KGB agents and turned a blind eye to corruption, in exchange for sharing the booty of former companies. state.

The tsarist reign of Vladimir Putin may be coming to an end, as colleague Igor Gielow writes, in the lively article “War in Ukraine puts Putin’s era in Russia at a crossroads”, published today in Folha.

At best, for him, predicts Gielow, the “military victory can end in dictatorship”, it is not known by whom, because even the oligarchs are outraged by the economic sanctions imposed on the country.

For the military and the middle class, which he fed up with French cheeses and good wines, patience will eventually run out, with market shelves emptying, inflation rising and the lines at ATMs increasing because you can no longer even use credit card.

Putin may even declare victory in Ukraine one day, whatever the outcome, with the neighboring country shredded or decimated, but his defeat is already priced in in Russia itself, which will not accept being the world’s pariah for long. Those people have pride and history, I know them well.

It was they, the Russians, after all, who defeated Germany in 1945 and rid the world of Nazism. They won’t want to live that again.

Life goes on.