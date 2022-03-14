Remedy for EB that costs up to R$ 70 thousand will be offered by SUS – Notícias

The drug Risdiplam, used to treat SMA (spinal muscular atrophy), will be incorporated into the SUS (Unified Health System), the Ministry of Health announced on Monday (14). The drug can cost up to R$70,000, including the factory price plus taxes, and treats types 1, 2 and 3 of the disease.

According to the document published in the DOU (Official Journal of the Union) by the ministry, the forecast is that Risdiplam will be available in the Unified Health System within 180 days. According to the report released by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS), the budgetary impact with the supply of the drug should be R$ 509 million over a five-year period.



First oral drug for SMA

Risdiplam obtained registration from the United States Health Authority (FDA) in August 2020 and registration from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) in October 2020.

The drug is the first oral drug indicated for the disease and can be administered at home by the patient himself. In addition to it, another drug for the disease is already offered in the public network, Spinraza. It is applied to the patient’s spine every four months. Both are for continuous use, that is, after the start of treatment, the patient uses the medication without interruptions.

A third drug, Zolgensma, also for type 1, was registered by Anvisa in 2020, but has not yet been incorporated into the public health system.





Spinal muscular atrophy is a degenerative disease of a genetic nature that leads the body to reduce the production of the SMN1 protein, essential for the function of neurons that control muscles and body tissues. The lack of protein causes the person to present progressive muscle weakness, affecting lower and upper limbs, in addition to the respiratory muscles.

The clinical study that proved the effectiveness of the drug was carried out with patients with the disease aged between 2 and 25 years. Most individuals with SMA are severely affected in early childhood.



In type 1 disease, the first symptoms begin to manifest up to 6 months of age and life expectancy does not exceed 2 years. This is the most severe form of the disease and affects 58% of people diagnosed. Types 2 and 3 symptoms manifest between 7 and 18 months after birth. For patients with SMA type 2, life expectancy is no more than 18 years.





According to INAME (National Institute of Spinal Muscular Atrophy), the disease affects approximately 1 in 10,000 live births and is the leading genetic cause of death in babies. Currently, Brazil has 5,000 patients diagnosed with the disease, according to data from Abrame (Brazilian Association of Spinal Muscular Atrophy).