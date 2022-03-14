Repression in Russia: Putin’s Efforts to Suppress Opposition to War | The subject

In Russia, referring to military offensives in Ukraine as a war can carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. According to the New York Times, more than 3,000 people inside Russian territory were arrested in anti-war protests. Foreign vehicles had to leave the country, and Putin tightens the siege on social media.

Repression in Russia is nothing new, but it has been hardening. The analysis is by Vicente Ferraro, a master in political science from the Moscow Higher School of Economics in an interview with Renata Lo Prete. He recalls the Chechnya war in the 2000s to point to other Kremlin attempts to control versions of the facts about conflicts involving Russia.

Russia blocks access to Facebook and Twitter

Misinformation: Where does the notion that the current Ukrainian government is Nazi come from?

“The history of State pressure on independent media and journalists is not new. But it is a fact that this conflict has been intensifying. We see a new law that stipulates that disinformation regarding the Russian army can occur in prison of up to 15 years. The very name of war and attack on Ukraine is practically banned in Russia”, he says.

Vicente associates the repression of opponents, journalists and academics with the gradual expansion of the law against extremism in Russia, which has been undergoing amendments since the 2000s. In addition, the approval of a sentence for those who refer to the war in Ukraine as an invasion it is an indication that Putin ‘raises the costs of social mobilization’ within Russia.

“This conflict has generated a certain polarization in Russian society and this dissatisfaction could give impetus to social protests against the government.”