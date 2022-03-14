Russia accused of using phosphorus bombs in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass – News

A Ukrainian policeman from the Lugansk region, in the east of the country, accused the Russian army of bombing his city with phosphorus bombs on Sunday morning (13). Weapons are heavily criticized by humanitarian aid agencies.

“It’s what the Nazis called the ‘burning onion’, it’s what the ‘Russians’ [combinação de ‘russos’ e ‘fascistas’] are unleashing in our cities. Indescribable suffering and fires,” Oleksi Biloshytsky, police chief of Popasna, said on Facebook. The city is located 100 km west of Lugansk.


Also in the Donbass, in Kramatorsk, a convoy carrying evacuees bound for Lviv, in the west of the country, was hit by shelling on Sunday morning, said the head of the military region of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kirilenko.

The bombing caused one death and one injury, he said. Two Orthodox churches in Donbass, where civilians were sheltering, were also affected by the fighting, according to regional officials.


The churches are in Sviatogurisk in Donetsk and Severodonetsk in Lugansk. These cities are located in areas of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions that were not part of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist “republics” before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.


