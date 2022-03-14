Russia and Ukraine hold new round of negotiations this Monday | Ukraine and Russia

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia should talk again this Monday (14), when the conflict enters its 19th day. It is the fourth official meeting to discuss a ceasefire between the two countries.

The information was released on Twitter by the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Mykhailo Podoliak, who is part of the delegation responsible for negotiations with Russia, this Sunday (13). The meeting between the delegations of the two countries should take place by videoconference.

Podoliak said that, in the last week, the representatives of the two countries kept in contact “uninterruptedly” by videoconference, and that working groups “are in constant operation”.

“On Monday, March 14, a trading session will be held to summarize preliminary results,” he wrote. According to the Reuters news agency, the meeting should start at 10:30 am Kiev time.

This Sunday (13), hours after Russia attacked a military base on the border with Poland, a country that is part of NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the alliance again for a no-fly zone in his country. (see video below).

Russian and Ukrainian officials on Sunday made optimistic assessments of progress in their war talks, suggesting there could be positive results within a few days, according to a report by Reuters.

Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but not surrender or accept any ultimatum.

The Kremlin spokesman said last week that Russia was ready to halt military operations if Kiev met a list of conditions. Among the demands are that Ukraine recognize Crimea as Russian territory and recognize the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states.

The third round of official negotiations took place on Monday of last week, the 7th. After the meeting, Podoliyak, the representative of the Ukrainian delegation, said that there was a small and positive improvement in the organization of humanitarian corridors – which, however, did not took place during the week.

Russian spokesman Vladimir Medinsky said that “it was still too early” to talk about positive advances and that there was no delusion that the next round will bring a “end result”.